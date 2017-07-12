Battle over monkey selfie heads back to court

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– The battle over a selfie taken by a Macaque monkey is headed back to federal court.

The U.S. Court of Appeals in San Francisco is set to hear arguments on whether an animal can own the copyright to a photograph.

A lawsuit was filed by PETA in 2015, allowing the group to administer all proceeds from the photos to benefit the monkey named Naruto.

The photos were taken on a Britsh photographer’s camera.

The owner of the camera, David J. Slater, said the British copyright for the photos should be honored worldwide.