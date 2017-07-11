Trump Jr. tweets email chain on Russia meeting

By Published:
Donald Trump Jr.
FILE - In this April 17, 2017, file photo, Donald Trump Jr., the son of President Donald Trump, speaks to media during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. At the heart of Donald Trump Jr.’s unusual campaign-season meeting with a Russian lawyer was an obscure sanctions law that has infuriated the Kremlin. The Magnitsky Act, passed by Congress in 2012, was a U.S. response to the dubious death of a different Russian lawyer named Sergei Magnitsky. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s son told a person promising him damaging information about Hillary Clinton: “If it’s what you say I love it.”

Donald Trump Jr. posted his emails with publicist Rob Goldstone on Twitter Tuesday. The emails with Goldstone show that Trump Jr. was told that the Russian government had information that could “incriminate” Clinton and her dealings with Russia.

Trump Jr. says in a statement that he released the exchanges “in order to be totally transparent.”

The Trump Organization confirmed the authenticity of the posts.

