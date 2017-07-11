Suspect charged with murder of man found fatally shot in house fire

NORTH CHARLESTON , SC (WCBD)- Authorities have charged a suspect with murder after finding a North Charleston resident fatally shot in a house fire last month.

North Charleston Police Investigators have charged 36-year-old Gregory Green of Azalea Dr. in connection with the murder of Freeman Angelo Rivers on July 8th at 2278 Bailey Drive.

Fire and Police responded to the location to find the house in flames. Firefighters discovered the body of Rivers inside of the house. During the investigation it was learned that the victim suffered a gunshot wound.

During the investigation, Green was identified as a suspect.

Tuesday, at about 1 p.m., North Charleston Police Department officers along with U.S. Marshals, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, and city police responded to a resident on Congress Street in Charleston and took Green in to custody after a brief standoff.

Green is lodged at the Al Cannon Detention Center on charges of Murder, Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Violent Crime, and Arson. He is expected to appear in bond court Wednesday.

In addition, on July 7, 2017 Terrance Doucet (10/7/1987) was arrested and charged with Accessory to Murder for his involvement in the crime.