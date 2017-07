Related Coverage Charleston Police Chief Greg Mullen to retire from post

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston Police Department is continuing the search for the next police chief.

City council is expected to talk about the search and who may replace Chief Greg Mullen during Tuesday night’s meeting.

Click here to read Chief Mullen’s full retirement letter.

Charleston Representative Wendell Gilliard wrote a letter to Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg earlier this month.

In it, he recommends Deputy Chief Jerome Taylor be named Chief.