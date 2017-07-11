Pharmacy fight in Florida caught on camera

(WCBD) — Authorities in South Florida are looking for a man who threw a critical punch in front of a Walgreens pharmacy.

Surveillance video of the July 4 attack in Dania Beach shows the two men having an altercation outside the store.

Police say the victim, who suffered serious injuries, insulted the suspect’s son before the attack.

The victim is hospitalized in critical condition with a broken jaw and bleeding in the brain.

Police are looking for the suspect described as an African-American man with dreadlocks.