Officer acquitted in shooting death of Philando Castile gets $48,500 in agreement

FILE - In this May 30, 2017, file photo, St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez stands outside the Ramsey County Courthouse while waiting for a ride in St. Paul, Minn. It was announced Monday, July 10, that Yanez, the Minnesota police officer acquitted in last year's fatal shooting of black motorist Philando Castile, has left the police department where he served. (David Joles/Star Tribune via AP, File)

 

In this image made from July 6, 2016, video captured by a camera in the squad car of St. Anthony Police officer Jeronimo Yanez, the Minnesota police officer is shown after shooting into the vehicle at Philando Castile during a traffic stop in Falcon Heights, Minn., as the 4-year-old daughter of Castile’s girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds, starts to get out of the car and is grabbed by an officer. The video was made public by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office, Tuesday, June 20, 2017, just days after the officer was acquitted on all counts in the case. (St. Anthony Police Department via AP)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) –  The Minnesota police acquitted in last year’s fatal shooting of black motorist Philando Castile will receive $48,500 as part of a separation agreement with the Minneapolis suburb of St. Anthony.

Jeronimo Yanez, who is leaving the St. Anthony Police Department under the agreement announced Monday, also will be paid for up to 600 hours of unused compensatory time.

The details were released to The Associated Press through a public information request.

Yanez, who is Latino, was acquitted of manslaughter last month in Castile’s death. Yanez shot Castile several times during a July 2016 traffic stop, seconds after Castile informed him he was carrying a gun.

Castile had a permit for the weapon. Yanez testified in his defense that Castile ignored his commands not to pull out the gun and he feared for his life.

