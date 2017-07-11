Hundreds of students head back to school for ‘Alive At 25’

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (WSPA) – School may be out for the summer, but hundreds of students are going back to class on Tuesday for lessons that could save their lives.

Around 250 students will take the Alive at 25 programs at Travelers Rest High School.

It’s a four and a half hour program where law enforcement teaches students using videos, lectures, and hands-on activities.

Lessons include everything from distracted driving to drunk driving.

Tuesday’s class is free for every student thanks to a grant from State Farm.

Since the program started in 2007, more than 140,000 students have taken the class across the state.

The South Carolina National Safety Council reports the class helps reduce the number of deadly crashes involving teens every year.

Officials say the class works because teens are more aware of what they’re doing behind the wheel.

“Anything that’s on your phone can wait until you park or not behind the wheel, to either answer it, to text somebody back, whatever, because it takes a second to not realize what you’re doing and by the time you step on the brake, you’ve gone a football field,” said Travelers Rest police officer and Alive At 25 instructor John Alsip.

Tuesday’s class is full but there will be more classes offered throughout the school year.

Parents can register their teens and find more info here.