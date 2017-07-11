Group to hold news conference following physical assault allegations in Colleton County

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A local civil rights group, along with others, will hold a news conference in North Charleston following allegations of a physical assault by a Lowcountry sheriff.

SC National Action Network along with former Colleton County Sherriff Michael J. Wiegand and his family will hold the news conference on Tuesday, July 11 at 12 p.m.

We’re told the briefing is being held in reference to an incident on March 6, 2017, in regards to the alleged physical assault on Wiegand by Colleton County Sherriff R. A Strickland.

The incident led to Wiegand being hospitalized for several days, according to a news release.

Organizations for the event say Strickland only released one dash and body cameras out of a total of 15 cars and officers.