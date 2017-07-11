Funeral arrangements set for Moncks Corner Rural Volunteer Fire Battalion Chief

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Moncks Corner Rural Volunteer Fire Battalion Chief Keith Smith will be laid to rest on Friday, July 14.

The funeral will take place at First Christian Church Moncks Corner at 11 a.m.

We’re told Interment will follow in Rudd Branch Cemetery in Lebanon.

The family will receive friends at First Christian Church Thursday, July 13 from 5-7 p.m.

Memorials may be made to Low Country Firefighters Support Team Attn: Gerald Mishoe P.O. Box 80962 Charleston SC 29416.

The 28-year-veteran with the Moncks Corner Rural Volunteer Fire Department died Saturday, July 8. Smith served the Berkeley County Fire Service with distinction, once holding the Vice President position of the Berkeley County Fire Chief’s Association and the Coordinator of the Berkeley County Training Center.

Chief Smith retired from the Naval Ship Yard and owned his own HVAC business.