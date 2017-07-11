Everyday Heroes: Jermel President

Jermel President made a name for himself as a star for the College of Charleston basketball teams of the mid to late 90’s. Now President is doing what he can to make sure Charleston area kids have a chance to succeed on the court and in life.

“I wanted to give some of that back to the community as well, so after college and playing professionally, I wanted to be that wealth of knowledge for the kids in the community as well,” said President.

The C of C hall of famer founded the non-profit DAE Foundation, and his philosophy for success is based on his “Oatmeal Recipe”. In it simplest form, it teaches the game of basketball, focusing on skills development, nutrition, and education. Not only the SAT/ACT type of education, but education for parents in how to navigate through the different levels of athletics.

“Getting into college, or going to the NBA is not the end all of what we do,” said President. “We do it to build discipline in the kid, teach them the sport, and teach them to be good citizens.”

With hundreds of students already touched by President’s work, through his FUN-Da-Mental Leage, Open Gym Sundaes, Second Chance Training, or his Oatmeal Recipe, President wants the community to know the value of sports in general. He also wants to emphasize how sports open kids up to a whole new world of experiences.

‘We call this the equalizer as well,we have all this race stuff going on in our community, but when you’re playing this game, this sport, all of that goes out the window…kids get to make friends through sports when normally they wouldn’t even see each other in the communities.”

The DAE Foundation hosts basketball tournaments throughout the year to raise money for his Oatmeal Recipe. President is about to start his second season as head coach at Oceanside Academy. In his first season his team went 18-3.