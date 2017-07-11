Environmentalist Erin Brockovich addresses water quality in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCBD) — State health officials visited homes in North Mount Pleasant Tuesday taking water samples.This comes after neighbors in Dunes West, Park West and Rivertowne neighborhoods raised concerns about water quality.

Mount Pleasant Waterworks, Charleston Water System, and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control are working to test the water. The samples they collected Tuesday will be sent to a third party to test for a number of chemicals, including pesticides.

The residents’ concerns and way the water officials are responding have also grabbed the attention of environmentalist Erin Brockovich. She was made famous by a California legal battle against an electric and gas company concerning water quality.

Julie Roberts won an Academy Award for her performance in the 2000 movie, Erin Brockovich.

Brockovich posted about the Mount Pleasant water concerns on her Facebook page. She criticizes the water systems.

Charleston Water System responded with a statement saying, “In a response to community concerns about pesticides and herbicides, were working hand in hand with all of the key players involved, which are Mount Pleasant Waterworks, SC DHEC and third party lab testing to determine if there are any concerns to address.

Currently, both Mount Pleasant Waterworks and Charleston Water System drinking water meet and exceed all DHEC regulatory requirements.”

Mount Pleasant Waterworks will hold another press conference when the testing results come in.