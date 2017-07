(WCBD) — Chick-fil-a will hold its 13th annual Cow Appreciation Day on Tuesday, July 11.

At participating locations nationwide, customers showing up wearing anything cow-like will receive a free entree from a list of redeemable items.

We’re told this year, salads are not included.

The promotion will take place from opening until 7 p.m. local time.

Children will receive a free kid’s meal for dressing up.