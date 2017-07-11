Charleston seeks input on seawall reconstruction

The city of Charleston wants your input as leaders prepare to replace and raise the Low Battery seawall.

Engineers plan to raise the seawall by 2.5 feet to protect the city against regular flooding and rising sea levels. A spokesman for the city says rebuilding the seawall presents a unique opportunity to create a linear park at the waterfront.

Click here to view the design proposals.

“This is a critical project for our city’s future,” said city Planning Director Jacob Lindsey. “That’s why we’re working so hard to ensure that our citizens have as many opportunities as possible to examine alternatives and provide meaningful feedback during this early stage of the process.”

There are five ways citizens can provide feedback on the design proposals:

Click here for a survey that can be taken online in three minutes or less.

On site at an info booth, which will be set up with a public space demonstration at the intersection of King Street and Murray Blvd on the following dates and times: Monday, July 17, 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 22, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, July 23, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, July 28, 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 29, 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, August 4, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

At an exhibit in the Charleston Civic Design Center located at 85 Calhoun Street where citizens can drop by on weekdays, July 13 th through August 4 th , 1 to 5 p.m.

During a community open house on Wednesday, July 19th from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Civic Design Center where planners will give presentations at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. and answer questions.

from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Civic Design Center where planners will give presentations at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. and answer questions. At the Charleston and West Ashley Farmers Markets Wednesday, July 12th, 3 to 6 p.m. (Ackerman Park) Saturday, July 15th, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. (Marion Square) Saturday, July 29th, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. (Marion Square) Wednesday, August 2nd, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. (Ackerman Park) Saturday, August 5th, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. (Marion Square)

