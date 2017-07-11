CCSD holds parents’ listening session

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – People are running out of chances to hear what Charleston County School District will be doing before the start of next year.

Tuesday night was the second to last listening session put on by CCSD.

Moms and dads got a chance to sound off on issues with the district along with having a dialogue with other parents.

“It starts from the top down,” said Shi-Mae Everette, “we need good leaders in there who are going to do what they say they’re going to do.”

Parents discussed test scores, cyber-bulling and friendly policies for LGBTQ students to name a few, but parents like Everette want to see all students on a level playing playing field when it comes to educational opportunities in the district.

“No one should have to lie or say that they live a certain place or say they’re going to move to a certain place to get a good education,” said Everette

The final listening session is July 18 and is community themed.