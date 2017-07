NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Looking for your next job opportunity? iQor maybe looking for you.

The company is having a Career Fair on Tuesday, July 11.

We’re told several openings for call center agents are available.

You are asked to come by the company at 8440 Dorchester Road from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. or 4 p.m.-7 p.m.