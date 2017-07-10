Tesla Model 3 to roll off assembly line

Elon Musk gave everyone a sneak peek of Tesla’s much anticipated Model-3 electric vehicle.

Saturday he tweeted a photo of the first Model-3 to roll off the production line in Fremont, California.

First Production Model 3 pic.twitter.com/TCa2NSUNI3 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 9, 2017

It is expected to be a more affordable version of the luxury Model-S.

If you want one you may have to wait a while.

Only 30-sedans will be available to the public by the end of this month.

But more than 380,000 people have already paid $1,000 deposits to own a Model-3.

Tesla is expected to ramp up production and make 20,000 vehicles per month by December.

Also right now options for the Model-3 are limited. Customers can only change the color or wheel size.