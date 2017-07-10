Summertime creepy critters

It’s summertime which means we are more active outside, and so are some of the animals you may not want to run into. At the South Carolina Aquarium, they say the best way to get over a fear is learning more about it. So, all week News 2 is looking at the scariest animals of summer to dispel myths and talk about what to if you cross paths.

Snakes

South Carolina Aquarium Herpetologist Josh Zalabak says, “People think that it’s weird that they slither around without legs. Some of them move really fast, I think that scares people. And I think it is that they think all snakes are venomous, which is not the case.”

In fact, out of 37 snake species in the palmetto state, only six are venomous.

Zalabak says they are pretty easy to distinguish from the non-venomous snakes.

He says, “All of them have a triangular shaped head. If you see that on a snake in South Carolina, it is probably venomous and you’ll want to avoid it.”

And those non-venomous snakes are actually doing your yard a service.

Zalabak says, “A lot of snakes main diet is rodents, so they are controlling a lot of disease by eating rodents. Also you don’t want mice in your house anyway, so you want a snake around because its going to keep mice out of your crawl space, out of your attic, they’re really beneficial in that way.”

This is why he says your motto should not be “see snake, kill snake”.

He says, “As long as you leave them alone they’re not going to bother you, they’re not going to chase you, and it’s really easy to avoid a snake if you see one.”

If you happen to see a venomous snake in your yard, herpetologists recommend you call an animal removal service. They say the majority of snake bites happen when people are attempting to kill a snake in their yard, so your best bet is to leave it to the pros.

