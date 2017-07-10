Orangutan briefly escapes enclosure at Greenville Zoo

WSPA Published:
GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Officials with the Greenville Zoo say a male orangutan named Kumar was able to escape his enclosure for around 10 minutes.

According to administrator Jeff Bullock, the orangutan found a weak spot in the wire that holds the netting together on the enclosure.

The park was put into lockdown and guests were moved to safe areas during the brief escape, however, Zoo officials say the orangutan never left the top of the exhibit.

After staff put Kumar back into the exhibit, they used padlocks to secure the hole.

The zoo says contractors will be called in to make repairs and check for other weak spots in the enclosure.

According to Bullock, a similar incident happened with Kumar around 2 to 3 weeks ago as the park was closing.

Bullock says Kumar is “very inquisitive” and likes to “explore the exhibit.”

The orangutans have been moved out of the public exhibit until further notice.

