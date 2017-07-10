Open house for proposed I-20 bridge to come soon

WJBF Published:

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Georgia Department of Transportation wants your feedback on its new artist renderings of the proposed new I-20 bridge.

It’ll distance the Savannah River from Georgia to South Carolina.

It’ll have three lanes in each direction instead of the current two.

To hear more about this project you can attend an open house tomorrow.

It’s at the Georgia Welcome Center starting at 5 p.m.

If you can’t make it there’s an online survey you can fill out by visiting, www.dot.ga.gov/PS/Public/PublicOutreach.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s