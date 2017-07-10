Mount Pleasant Waterworks responds to community concerns

Mount Pleasant Waterworks will hold a meeting with customers Monday to address concerns about water quality.

News 2 spoke with Brandy Richardson, a mother who became concerned about the water quality in Mount Pleasant after her son, Ethan, developed a rare brain cancer and died.

After another child developed cancer nearby, Richardson decided to test the water herself.

“I honestly was hoping and praying everything would come back normal,” Richardson said. “My kids drink it every day, they brush their teeth, they bathe in it, I cook with it. And everything came back normal but the pesticides. It came back positive.”

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says there is no evidence pointing to a connection.

According to Mount Pleasant Waterworks, DHEC and the Environmental Protection Agency do not recognize results from home sampling kits as legitimate and accurate.

In a news release, MPW says the strips do not produce certified laboratory data. Staff members issued the following statement:

“We are aware of the concerns being posted on social media following the use of home water sampling kits. Our top priority is to provide clean, safe drinking water for all customers. We care about the quality of our water and we are working with South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) to address the concerns that have recently arisen.”

Monday’s community meeting begins at 1:30 p.m. at the Operations Center located at 1619 Rife Range.