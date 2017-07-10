Crews respond to reported structure fire on James Island

JAMES ISLAND S.C. (WCBD) — Emergency personnel are currently responding to a reported structure fire in Charleston County.

According to the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch, Charleston City and James Island Fire Departments along with Charleston County EMS responded to the location on Old Summer House Road at 4:44 a.m. on Monday, July 10.

We are working to learn more details.

