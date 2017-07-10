Condo fire possibly caused by lightning in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Emergency crews responded to a fire potentially caused by lightning at a single-story 4-unit residential building in West Ashley.

Units arrived just after 4 p.m Monday afternoon to find smoke and flames venting from the attic of the structure.

Firefighters searched the building to make sure everyone was evacuated and began suppressing the fire. The fire was contained to the attic space above one of the unit bedrooms, leaving water damage in a second unit.

Investigators say the fire is related to strong storms that moved through the area about 45 minutes before the fire, knocking out power to several homes.

The resident returned home to find the home without power and a smell of smoke. The resident evacuated the home as neighbors reported flames venting from the attic. According to investigators, the fire originated near a gas line, but they have not determined if it was involved in the fire.

Five displaced residents are staying with family members. No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.