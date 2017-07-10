Charleston’s Waterfront Park to expand

CHARESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One of the city’s most popular parks could be getting bigger.

Plans for a new hotel on Concord Street include a nearly 400-foot extension of Joseph P. Riley Jr. Waterfront Park.

The proposed park addition runs along the waterfront site where Lowe Enterprises plans to build a 225-room hotel where the State Ports Authority currently stands.

“Waterfront property on on our peninsula is some of the most valuable real estate in the city,” said City Parks Director Jason Kronsberg.

The city completed the 12-acre park back in 1990 and officials say the expansion is part of the city’s plans to connect its parks that trace peninsula.

“This project affords us another opportunity to add another link in that bigger picture,” added Kronsberg.

Lowe Enterprises will pay for the extension of the park.