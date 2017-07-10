CCSD to host meeting on East of the Cooper stadium

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Charleston County School District will hold a community listening session to discuss plans for the East of the Cooper Regional Stadium.

Three different high schools would share the stadium. The plan is to build it across from Wando High School in Mount Pleasant.

The session will be held at 6 p.m., on Wednesday, July 12 at Laing Middle School of Science and Technology in Mount Pleasant.

The Charleston County School District says it plans to open the new stadium in the Fall of 2018.