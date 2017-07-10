C-130 transport plane crashes in Mississippi

ITTA BENA, Miss. (WCBD) – Officials say a C-130 military transport plane has crashed in Mississippi’s Delta region, killing at least five people aboard.

Officials say that the plane crashed Monday about 85 miles north of Jackson, and that at least five of the nine people supposed to be aboard have been confirmed dead.

Officials did not have information on where the flight originated or what branch of the military it belongs to.

This is a developing story. News 2 will keep you updated as information become available.