Authorities warn missing man may be danger to himself and others

ORANGEBURG, SC (WCBD) -Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators are seeking an out-of-state man with possible mental issues who went missing last week.

Investigators say 41-year-old Anthony Scott Sizemore was reported missing on July 3 after having last been seen in the Eutawville area.

Family members said the man had traveled from his Ohio residence with a girlfriend to Orangeburg County.

The man’s girlfriend told investigators Sizemore told her on Saturday night he was going to Mill Creek Bar and Grill with a friend.

The girlfriend said she was told Sizemore never showed up at the business but was seen driving a brown Buick with paper license plates.

However, the woman said that as she walked down the road to use a telephone, she saw Sizemore walk out of a wooded area wearing blue plaid boxers and had a T-shirt wrapped around his head.

When the woman returned with clothes for the man, he was gone.

Investigators have since learned the man may be a danger not only to himself but others. He may possibly be carrying one or more knives on his person.

If anyone has any information on Sizemore or his possible location, they are asked to not approach him but contact the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.