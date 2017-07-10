Authorities investigating reported West Ashley armed robbery

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston Police Department is investigating following a reported armed robbery, Monday morning.

According to the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch, authorities responded to the 2200 block of Savannah Highway just after 2 a.m. on July 10.

We are working to learn more from the Charleston City police.

