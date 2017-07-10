19-year-old survives bear attack in Colorado

BOULDER, Colo. (KXAN) — A 19-year-old says a bear attack in Colorado left him with nine staples in his head.

Dylan says the attack happened early Sunday morning just outside of Boulder. KUSA reports the 400-pound bear attacked while Dylan was sleeping outside a teepee at the Glacier View Ranch, a religious retreat, and camp. Authorities say there wasn’t any open food or scented items near their sleep site.

The bear grabbed Dylan and dragged him and that’s when he injured his skull. “I thought I was dreaming for a second and then I thought this hurts too bad to be dreaming,” says Dylan.

The Colorado Parks and Wildlife are using bloodhounds to search for the bear, which they say is a real threat to people who live nearby.