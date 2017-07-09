Suspects wanted in Berkeley County storage unit burglaries

Berkeley County Sheriff’s deputies need the public’s help finding two burglary suspects. Officials say 33-year-old Michelle Pendarvis and David Regen broke into Naval Weapons Station Storage in Goose Creek and stole thousands of dollars in valuables. This storage unit is used by service members in the US military to store belongings while they are deployed. Pendarvis is wanted for burglary and conspiracy, Regen is wanted for burglary.

Deputies say Pendarvis drives a red Pontiac with South Carolina tags NCY670. Regen drives a white Chevrolet Monte Carlo. If you know where authorities can find these suspects, call Crimestoppers at (843) 554-1111.