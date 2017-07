WASHINGTON D.C. (WCBD) – The U.S. Secret Service tweeted tonight that a suspicious package was located near Pennsylvania Avenue and 15th street. They said on Twitter that the North fence line of the White House is closed and 15th street is closed to through traffic.

According to the Secret Service a suspicious suitcase was declared safe of authorities and the street closure has been lifted

Suspicious suitcase declared safe by EOD. Street closures lifted. White House fence line & Lafayette Park reopened. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) July 10, 2017

Law enforcement personnel are still on the scene. Investigation into suspicious package near Penn and 15th continues. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) July 10, 2017

Secret Service Officers & Special Agents are on scene. MPDC EOD is responding. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) July 10, 2017

Suspicious package near Penn Ave & 15th. North fence line of the White House is closed. 15th St is closed to vehicular traffic from H to F. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) July 10, 2017