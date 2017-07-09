Man found with drugs and gun in traffic stop

By Published:

ST. STEPHENS (WCBD)- A Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office Deputy arrested a man on Highway 52 near St. Stephens for possession of drugs and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

The driver, 36-year-old Ceoric Gamble, was found with a pill bottle that contained two bags of pills. According to officials, Gamble stated that they were Ecstasy. The pills tested positive to be MDMA, the drug that Ecstasy is the street name for. There were 63 pills in total.

Police say, when Gamble was taken into custody, he was found with marijuana and a stolen pistol.Gamble is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to having been convicted of a violent felony in the past.

Gamble was taken to the Hill Finklea Detention Center to await a bond hearing.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s