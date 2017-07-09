Longtime Summerville Greek restaurant closing

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A popular and longtime Greek restaurant downtown Summerville has announced it is closing.

The announcement was posted on The Continental Corner Facebook page on Saturday.

“Farewell, we announce this with joyful sorrow. Since November 3, 1973, we are grateful for and indebted to our faithful patrons of several generations. Additionally we are appreciative of the dedication, service and assistance of the town, our staff, purveyors, suppliers, technicians, service & delivery personnel who contributed to and made our four-plus Decades possible. We thank all of you and ask your pardon when we fell short of your expectations. May god bless you, yours, & all of us! In memory of Tom- Padre & Plato”

The restaurant is located downtown on W Richardson Avenue.

According to comments on the Facebook posting, it will be missed by many who grew up going to the eatery.