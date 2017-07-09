Lane closures starting on I-26

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Lane closures start Sunday, July 9th, 2017 on I-26 in both directions from mile marker 198 to 196. This is between Jedburg Road and Highway 17-A exits. The closures will begin at 9 PM and lanes will be reopened before 6 AM. One lane on each side of the interstate will remain open for vehicles. These lane closures are scheduled to last through September 30, 2017. Drivers are encouraged to download the SCDOT 511 app for smartphones to stay up to date on traffic information.

