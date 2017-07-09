Lane closures on Folly Road near Camp Road

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)– Nighttime lane closures will begin Sunday evening on Folly Road.

The closure will be from just north of Rivers Point Row to just south of the Camp Road intersection.

Crews will be installing drainage pipes and relocating utilities as part of the Folly Road at Camp Road Intersection Improvement Project.

The lane closures will begin at 10 p.m. Sunday night through 6 a.m.Monday morning. It will continue Monday through Thursday July 13th.

There will be one lane open to through traffic in each direction.