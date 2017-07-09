Lane closures on Folly Road near Camp Road

By Published:
generic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)– Nighttime lane closures will begin Sunday evening on Folly Road.

The closure will be from just north of Rivers Point Row to just south of the Camp Road intersection.

Crews will be installing drainage pipes and relocating utilities as part of the Folly Road at Camp Road Intersection Improvement Project.

The lane closures will begin at 10 p.m. Sunday night through 6 a.m.Monday morning. It will continue Monday through Thursday July 13th.

There will be one lane open to through traffic in each direction.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s