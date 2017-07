CODEcamp is a chance for middle school students (ages 10-14) to master the basics of web development, learning HTML, CSS, and Javascript while working on fun, kid-friendly projects. Instructors say learning coding at an early age can help kids in an ever growing tech world, plus put them on a path to a high-demand tech job in the future. The cost of camp is $195 and they still have a few spots open in the afternoon camp July 17-21. For more information on CODEcamp, or to register, click here.

