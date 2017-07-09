The Charleston Margarita Festival is coming up on Friday, July 14th from 7-10PM at Brittlebank Park. Dozens of local bars and restaurants will compete to make the Lowcountry’s best margarita using Casa Noble Tequila.

Unfortunately, tickets to this year’s Margarita Festival are already sold out. But Thomas Drayton, District Manager for RDNC was in the News 2 studio with some margarita recipes you can make at home

Classic Margarita

2 oz. Casa Noble Tequila

1/2oz Triple Sec

Splash of lime juice

Splash of orange juice

Shake all ingredients with ice, use lime juice and salt on the rim of the glass, garnish with a lime wedge

Pomegranate Margarita

2oz. Casa Noble Tequila

1/2 oz. Triple Sec

1 oz pomegranate liqueur

Splash of lime juice

Shake all ingredients with ice, use lime juice and salt on the rim of the glass, garnish with a lime wedge