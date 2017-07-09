Charleston Margarita Festival is coming up

By Published:

The Charleston Margarita Festival is coming up on Friday, July 14th from 7-10PM at Brittlebank Park. Dozens of local bars and restaurants will compete to make the Lowcountry’s best margarita using Casa Noble Tequila.

Unfortunately, tickets to this year’s Margarita Festival are already sold out. But Thomas Drayton, District Manager for RDNC was in the News 2 studio with some margarita recipes you can make at home

Classic Margarita

  • 2 oz. Casa Noble Tequila
  • 1/2oz Triple Sec
  • Splash of lime juice
  • Splash of orange juice

Shake all ingredients with ice, use lime juice and salt on the rim of the glass, garnish with a lime wedge

 

Pomegranate Margarita 

  • 2oz. Casa Noble Tequila
  • 1/2 oz. Triple Sec
  • 1 oz pomegranate liqueur
  • Splash of lime juice

Shake all ingredients with ice, use lime juice and salt on the rim of the glass, garnish with a lime wedge

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s