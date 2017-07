NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)– North Charleston Police are investigating an attempted murder on Cherry Bark Court in Coosaw Preserve.

Officers responded to the scene around 10 a.m. and found a female victim in a bedroom with a gunshot wound. She was taken to Trident Hospital for treatment.

A male was also found deceased due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

No one else was in the residence at the time.

