10 rescued after fishing boat sinks

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)– Everyone made it to shore safely after a fishing boat sank near Buoy 6 near the Charleston Jetties on Saturday.

Officials received a report that the 55-foot Sportfish vessel was taking on water. Marine 101 of the Charleston Fire Department and members of the North Charleston Police Department marine unit responded.

When officials arrived, they found the boat 60% submerged. Although they attempted to keep the boat afloat, they were not successful, since it had already taken on too much water and the water conditions were choppy.

Officials say all ten occupants were safely returned to shore by a good Samaritan vessel.

There is no known cause for why the boat sank.