Mount Pleasant Waterworks responds to water quality concerns

MOUNT PLESANT, S.C. (WCBD)– Mount Pleasant Waterworks has responded to water quality concerns posted on social media.

In the press release they say the staff members have read the comments and are working to address the concerns.

“We are aware of the concerns being posted on social media following the use of home water sampling kits. Our top priority is to provide clean, safe drinking water for all customers. We care about the quality of our water and we are working with South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) to address the concerns that have recently arisen,” said General Manager Clay Duffie.

They say they conduct water tests as required to meet all state and federal regulations. Waterworks also says they do not recognize results from at home sampling kits.

SCDHEC and the Environmental Protection Agency do not recognize results from home sampling kits as legitimate and accurate. These test strips DO NOT produce certified laboratory data that is recognized by either agency. In addition, analyzing the results of the degree of darkness of the lines shown on the home test strips is difficult. We are coordinating with SCDHEC and are organizing efforts to sample and test for the chemicals of concern by our customers. SCDHEC will be using a certified laboratory, proper sampling techniques, and official chain of custody procedures. It is important to understand that lead, pesticides, and other potential contaminants are monitored by SCDHEC and MPW. To date, none of these chemicals have been detected at concentrations of concern. Historical data is available to the public for review,” says General Manager Clay Duffie.

According to the release, SCDHEC and MPW are coordinating testing water in Mount Pleasant in the next week to 10 days.