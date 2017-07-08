Elevator motor overheats at Charleston Holiday Inn, building evacuated

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)– Charleston Fire Department says they received a notification of an automatic fire alarm from the Holiday Inn at 301 Savannah Hwy shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Once they arrived on scene they encountered a haze of smoke on the first and second floor of the building.

Charleston and Saint Andrews Fire Departments and Charleston County EMS were also on scene.

According to reports emergency personnel searched the building and noted a haze and odor on multiple floors but did not locate a fire. Fire crews realized the smoke was coming from and overheated elevator motor that had overheated but not caught fire. Guests were able to return into the hotel about an hour after the initial evacuation. One guest met with EMS for a medical issue but was cleared on scene and was not transported.