Saturday’s Pet Tricks and Pics winner is Abby, a 2-year-old miniature dachshund. Her owner, Lisa Hall, sent in the photo and says it was taken when they were taking a walk at the duck pond. Abby put her paws up on Lisa’s knees and gave her a sweet smile as if she was saying thank you for the fun day.

