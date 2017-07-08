Charity encourages children to give back

Lifeline Stand for Orphans is a way for kids to give back to other children. It uses the basic concept of setting up a “stand”, selling anything from lemonade, to cookies, to dog treats, to crafts. The funds go back to Lifeline Children’s Services to help orphaned children find families through adoption and fostering.

There will also be a 5K fundraiser on August 19th at Laurel Hills to benefit the organizations (un)adopted programs. These programs provide support for orphans who “age out” of the program without a family.