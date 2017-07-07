Water Mission underway on Edisto Island

By Published:

EDISTO ISLAND, SC (WCBD)- crews are responding to a call for a water mission along the Dawhoo River tonight on Edisto Island, crews are searching near the McKinley Washington Jr. Bridge on route 174.

We are working to confirm the nature of this water mission. We do know that the Charleston County Sheriffs Office, Saint Paul’s fire and Rescue crews are on scene at this time.

Be sure to follow us on air and online for the latest on this developing story.  We heave a crew headed out to the scene to bring you the latest.

