VIDEO: Snake dangling from car, family explains encounter

WSPA Published: Updated:

An Upstate family sits down with 7 News, explaining their ordeal with a snake hanging off their car while driving down I-26.

Becky Castro and her family started driving from Reidville Road to Lake Bowen on I-26.

While driving down the interstate, they started to notice something moving from their windshield wipers.

A large black snake, holding on to something, started dangling from the car.

The driver sped up going 70 to 75 miles an hour, hoping the snake would fall off, but it kept holding on.

Meanwhile, a new crisis started to develop inside the car. The driver’s elderly mother, began to panic, trying to exit the car while it was moving.

Family members calmed everyone down and pulled over at Highway 292, opening the door, and the snake went slithering off.

