SC Election Commission won’t turn over data; panel may still get info

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – The South Carolina State Election Commission is refusing to turn over voter information to a White House panel investigating voter fraud.

The commission on Thursday posted on its website the reasons it is rejecting the request from the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity.

The state commission said it has reviewed state laws and consulted with the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office before making the decision.

The Election Commission said it cannot share voter data without anyone outside of South Carolina.

However, South Carolina GOP Chairman Drew McKissick said Thursday he will buy the voter data as state law allows and turn it over to the presidential advisory commission.

The State Election Commission says a registered South Carolina voter can buy the information for $2,500 as long as it’s not used for commercial purposes. The information includes names, addresses, voting history, date of birth, race, and gender. It doesn’t include other details the White House Commission sought, like party identification and the last four digits of voters’ Social Security numbers.

South Carolina has no party registration. The commission said it would never provide any part of a Social Security number to anyone.