Saturday events around the Lowcountry

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — If you’re planning to enjoy a weekend in the Lowcountry, here are a few events happening this weekend.

SATURDAY:

Minnie’s Mini Expo –

The expo, which will be held at Naturally You Hair Care on Bacons Bridge Road, will feature small businesses from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. You can get in on the action from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 before the event begins. Get tickets by calling 843-636-3968.

Red White and Blue Bash –

The family-friendly event to benefit veterans through the Fisher House Charleston will be held at Low Country Harley-Davidson on Dorchester Rd from 12- 4 p.m. Organizers say there will be live blues music, BBQ from Queology, Country Line Dancing Lesson from the Saloon Girls, Games & Prizes, and more.

The event is free and open to the public.

Kids Parking lot Party –

The event, which will benefit the Down Syndrome Association of the Lowcountry, will feature water slides, live music, a celebrity dunk tank and free hot dogs from the kids. The Parking Lot Party will be held at Smoky Oak Taproom on Camp Rd. from 1 – 7 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.