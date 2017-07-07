Rapper Webbie arrested, accused of beating girlfriend

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – Louisiana rapper Webbie is in custody, accused by authorities of beating his girlfriend and breaking her nose during a fight.

Bail for Webbie, whose real name is Webster Gradney Jr., was set at $34,000 Thursday. Authorities say he faces charges including aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon, second-degree battery, domestic abuse by strangulation and false imprisonment.

The Advocate reports state district court Commissioner Quintillis Lawrence ordered the 31-year-old to undergo a substance abuse evaluation and approved his return to Georgia, where he now lives, if he posts bail.

Authorities report the victim says Gradney held her against her will for about two hours at a hotel after consuming marijuana and cocaine for days. Gradney’s spokeswoman, Chantelle Gilbeaux, says no drugs were found in the hotel room or his vehicle.

