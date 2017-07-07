Marine Patrol deputies searching near the Mckinley Washington Bridge

EDISTO ISLAND, SC (WCBD)- Officials continue to search along the Dawhoo River after a caller reported seeing a man holding a child over the side of a bridge.

Charleston County Sheriff’s Office tells us deputies were dispatched to the Mckinley Washington Bridge Friday night shortly after 9 p.m.

When they arrived they could not find the male subject or the child.

CCSO Marine Patrol Units, Department of Natural Resources and Charleston County Rescue units were immediately dispatched and began searching the Dawhoo River. SLED is also assisting in the search.

We have a crew headed out to the scene to bring you the latest.

This is an active search. Anyone with information is asked to call Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200.