WASHINGTON (WCBD) — The Bureau of Labor Statistics will release job numbers for the month of June.

At 8:30 a.m., we are expecting to learn if the unemployment rate is still at a 16 year low.

Some strategists and economists are looking beyond the unemployment and monthly job gains numbers.

Financial experts say wages will take center stage in Friday’s report.

As the market is looking to see if the U.S. consumer can pick up the slack into the second half of the year.