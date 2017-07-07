Escaped inmate from Lieber Correctional back in custody

RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — The inmate who escaped from the Lieber Correctional Institution, a maximum-security prison in Ridgeville, is now back in custody.
According to the South Carolina Department of Corrections, Jimmy Causey, 46, was apprehended and is no longer at large.
According to an alert, his absence was noticed just before 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5.
A check of Causey’s record revealed he has now escaped from two different prisons in a dozen years. He and another inmate escaped Broad River Correctional Institution in Columbia in 2004 by hiding in a trash truck. They were captured three days later.
He was sentenced to life in prison in 2004 after he was convicting of holding a Columbia attorney and his family at gunpoint in their home.
We are working to learn more on his capture.
