Escaped inmate from Lieber Correctional back in custody

RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — The inmate who escaped from the Lieber Correctional Institution, a maximum-security prison in Ridgeville, is now back in custody.

According to the South Carolina Department of Corrections, Jimmy Causey, 46, was apprehended and is no longer at large.

CAPTURED: Escaped inmate Jimmy Causey was apprehended and is no longer at large pic.twitter.com/poCMPk1Dmj — SC Dept. Corrections (@SCDCNews) July 7, 2017

According to an alert, his absence was noticed just before 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5.

A check of Causey’s record revealed he has now escaped from two different prisons in a dozen years. He and another inmate escaped Broad River Correctional Institution in Columbia in 2004 by hiding in a trash truck. They were captured three days later.

He was sentenced to life in prison in 2004 after he was convicting of holding a Columbia attorney and his family at gunpoint in their home.

We are working to learn more on his capture.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.